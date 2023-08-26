Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Grows By 200.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Temenos Stock Down 0.1 %
TMSNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.04.
About Temenos
