Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Grows By 200.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Temenos Stock Down 0.1 %

TMSNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

