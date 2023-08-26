Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Rises By 1,100.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spearmint Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.