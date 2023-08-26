Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Rises By 1,100.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About Spearmint Resources
