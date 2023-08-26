Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Decreases By 45.1%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SOR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.