Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declines By 48.6%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

SRRTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

