Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Grows By 9,058.8%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, an increase of 9,058.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silo Pharma during the third quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Silo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILO opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Silo Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

