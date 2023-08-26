Short Interest in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Declines By 80.0%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SEIGY remained flat at $5.74 on Friday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures surgical gloves in the medical area.

