Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Drops By 60.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCRMW opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCRMW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 164,769 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 673,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 280,112 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares in the last quarter.

