Short Interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Drops By 44.3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

