Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Increases By 231.3%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.2 %

RWAYZ stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.