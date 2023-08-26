Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Increases By 200.0%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

UNLRY stock remained flat at $4.90 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.15%.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

