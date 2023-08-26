Short Interest in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Rises By 278.7%

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 278.7% from the July 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTVLF remained flat at $24.65 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTVLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

