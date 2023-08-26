Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 47.6%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF stock remained flat at $17.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

