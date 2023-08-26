Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 47.6%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
OPOF stock remained flat at $17.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.
Old Point Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.