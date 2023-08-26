Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 47.2%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the July 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 749,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,331 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,156,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 927,460 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,045,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2,463.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 642,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

