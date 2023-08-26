Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Decreases By 97.9%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Momentus Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ MNTS traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $8.28. 76,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511. Momentus has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Momentus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Momentus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momentus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 339,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momentus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momentus by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,297 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.