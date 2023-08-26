Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Decreases By 98.3%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.80.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

