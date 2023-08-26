Short Interest in LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Grows By 413.8%

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 413.8% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of LZG International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

LZG International Trading Down 4.5 %

LZG International Company Profile

LZGI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 84,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,575. LZG International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

LZG International, Inc operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics.

See Also

