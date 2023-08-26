Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Grows By 131.6%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lonza Group Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 33,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.00.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

