Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Grows By 127.8%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

KPLUY stock remained flat at $9.20 during midday trading on Friday. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

