Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Decreases By 93.5%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Highway Stock Performance
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%.
Highway Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Highway’s payout ratio is currently -499.94%.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
