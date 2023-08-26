Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Declines By 56.3%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Heritage Global

In other news, Director Michael Hexner acquired 8,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,749.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,104 shares in the company, valued at $677,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,544 shares of company stock worth $80,680. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Heritage Global stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Stories

