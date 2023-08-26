Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Grows By 341.2%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,200 shares, an increase of 341.2% from the July 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,312.0 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of HDALF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.
Haidilao International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.