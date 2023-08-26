Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Grows By 341.2%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,200 shares, an increase of 341.2% from the July 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,312.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

