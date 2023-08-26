Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 1,294.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRETGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, an increase of 1,294.1% from the July 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

