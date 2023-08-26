Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 1,294.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, an increase of 1,294.1% from the July 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $25.59.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
