Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 1,294.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, an increase of 1,294.1% from the July 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

