Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Rises By 66.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKOR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $48.77.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

