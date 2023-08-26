Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Declines By 78.9%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIT Hon Teng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

Shares of FITGF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIT Hon Teng has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17.

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

