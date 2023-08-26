Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 81.1%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the July 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:EJH remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.