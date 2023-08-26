Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 800.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DynaResource Price Performance

DynaResource stock remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. DynaResource has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Get DynaResource alerts:

DynaResource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.