Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 800.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DynaResource Price Performance
DynaResource stock remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. DynaResource has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.
DynaResource Company Profile
