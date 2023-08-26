Short Interest in Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Expands By 500.0%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,330 ($16.97) to GBX 1,340 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,313 ($16.75) to GBX 1,310 ($16.71) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,190 ($15.18) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLMY

Dunelm Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Shares of DNLMY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 2,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.