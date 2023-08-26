Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rises By 489.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 489.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

