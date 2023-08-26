Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Decreases By 50.0%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTPVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTP Price Performance

About CTP

CTP stock remained flat at C$15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTP has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.80.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

