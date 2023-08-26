Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 53.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.