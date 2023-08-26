Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 53.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

