Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreases By 59.1%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the July 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

