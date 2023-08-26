Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Declines By 95.2%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVRW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.