Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Grows By 751.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 751.8% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

CICHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 65,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,038. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.9255 per share. This is a positive change from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

