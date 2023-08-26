Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Declines By 65.0%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,063,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 692,237 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,022,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 776,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.69 during midday trading on Friday. 24,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

