Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declines By 85.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $7.13 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

