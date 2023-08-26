Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rises By 900.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMIGY. Citigroup lowered Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,743 ($35.00) to GBX 2,616 ($33.38) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,342.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

