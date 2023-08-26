Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (SIHBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $1.79 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
