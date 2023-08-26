Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (SIHBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $1.79 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

