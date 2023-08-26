Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 399.9% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 399.9% from the July 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 530.4 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.08.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
