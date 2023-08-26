Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 399.9% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 399.9% from the July 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 530.4 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.