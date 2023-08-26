Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 399.9% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 399.9% from the July 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 530.4 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system.

