Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on SHWGF
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.