Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHWGF

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

(Get Free Report)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.