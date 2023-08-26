Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

CCPPF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Shaftesbury Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC, a mixed-use real estate investment trust, which invests in a property portfolio of restaurants, cafés, bars, shops, residential properties, and offices in the areas of West End in London. The company was formerly known as Capital & Counties Properties PLC. Shaftesbury Capital PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.