Serum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.93 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Serum has a market cap of $4.93 million and $1.67 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

