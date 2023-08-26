Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.78. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 168,202 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.03 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

