Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 770.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 116.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

