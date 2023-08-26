SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 27,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

