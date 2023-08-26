Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,479,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,384,429 shares.The stock last traded at $34.92 and had previously closed at $34.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

