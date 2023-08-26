Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 22nd

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

