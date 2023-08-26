SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 643.9% in August

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 643.9% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,541.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 234,223 shares of company stock worth $1,132,887 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

