Scott L. Morris Acquires 3,100 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 163.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,949,000 after buying an additional 906,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Avista by 2,186.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 511,170 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.