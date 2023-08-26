Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Update

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the July 31st total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Science 37 Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SNCE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 326,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,535. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.29. Science 37 has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science 37 by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science 37 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

