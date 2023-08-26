Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.